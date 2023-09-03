City's Haaland, Spurs' Son score hat-tricks, Chelsea lose to Forest

Haaland exploits

Haaland's latest exploits earned him another record as he became the fastest to 50 goal involvements in the Premier League with 41 goals and nine assists. He reached the milestone in 39 games compared to the 43 it took Andy Cole.

"Important win, we go into the international break having won four in four. Good start to the season," Haaland said.

"I'm back. No problem for me. I am always hungry. It's a new season and I am ready for it."

With manager Pep Guardiola absent following back surgery City took a while to get going against Fulham.

Haaland set up the opener for Alvarez but Fulham levelled soon after through Ream who was left unmarked.

City went ahead in controversial fashion in first-half stoppage time when VAR allowed Ake's header to stand despite Manuel Akanji being in an offside position in front of the keeper and making an effort to get a touch on the ball.

Fulham boss Marco Silva was booked for his angry reaction.

Alvarez set up Haaland's first goal in the 58th minute and the Norwegian then buried a penalty after Issa Diop fouled Alvarez. Haaland completed his hat-trick with a first-time finish from a cut-back by Sergio Gomez.