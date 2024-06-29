Colombia beat Costa Rica 3-0 to book spot in Copa America knock-outs

Colombia cruised to a 3-0 win over Costa Rica in Group D on Friday and booked their spot in the Copa America quarter-finals thanks to strikes from Luis Diaz, Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba.

Colombia top their group with six points after two matches, ahead of Costa Rica and Brazil, who have one point each. Paraguay are bottom with zero points and face Brazil later on Friday.

'Los Cafeteros', who will finish the evening first in the group regardless of the later result, sealed a tenth consecutive victory and 25th match without defeat as they pursue their first Copa America title since 2001.

A draw between Brazil and Paraguay could see Nestor Lorenzo's squad secure their top spot in the group, thus avoiding a probable quarter-final against Uruguay.

If not, a draw in their final group match against Brazil on Tuesday should suffice.

Despite the loss, Costa Rica, who have one point, are still in the running, but they need to secure a win in their final match against Paraguay and hope for other results to go their way.