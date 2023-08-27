Controversy around Spanish football president who got suspended after 'kiss' explained

FIFA has provisionally suspended Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) from all football-related activities for 90 days following his unsolicited kiss of Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso.



“The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level,” FIFA said in a statement on Saturday.



FIFA had already said it launched disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales.



Luis Rubiales, the head of the Spanish football federation, has come under fire for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final in Sydney.