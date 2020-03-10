Coronavirus: FC Barcelona vs Napoli Champions League match to happen behind closed doors

Barcelona's Champions League round of 16 return match against Napoli scheduled for March 18 has been ordered to be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, both clubs announced Tuesday.

"The Champions League match scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, between FC Barcelona and Napoli, will be played at Camp Nou behind closed doors," the Spanish giants announced on Twitter.

Two other Champions League matches -- Tuesday's tie between Valencia and Atalanta in Spain, and Wednesday's Paris Saint-Germain v Atletico Madrid match -- are scheduled to be played in empty stadiums in efforts to curb the spread of the killer virus.