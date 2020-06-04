AIFF to pay 2-month stipend to U-17 WC probables

COVID-19: AIFF to pay 2-month stipend to U-17 WC probables for dietary needs

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 04 2020, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 21:35 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday decided to pay two-month stipend to the country's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup probables to meet their dietary requirements as training remained suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic pandemic.

"All India Football Federation has taken an initiative to support the dietary regime of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup probables by paying a stipend of Rs. 10000 per player for the months of June, and July, 2020," the AIFF said in a brief statement.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The AIFF said it will take a stock of the situation and assess as to when the preparatory camp in Goa can resume as per government directives.

All U-17 World Cup probables are currently at their respective homes since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown began to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was scheduled to be held across five cities in India from November 2 to 21 but the event got postponed to next year because of the pandemic.

As per rescheduled dates, the event will now be held from February 17 to March 7 next year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
FOOTBALL
COVID-19
Coronavirus
FIFA
FIFA U-17 World Cup
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

What's Brewing

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

1 out of 3 Indians watches online video: Google

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

 