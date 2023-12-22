Disappointed Klopp demands 'proper Anfield experience' for Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is urging fans to help make Anfield a fearsome place for Arsenal to play on Saturday when they welcome the north London side in a clash between the Premier League's top two teams.

On Wednesday, the German called out the quiet Anfield crowd for both their 0-0 league draw with Manchester United and a 5-1 League Cup rout of West Ham United, saying if fans were "not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else".

He clarified his comment on Friday, saying it was not a criticism.

"I enjoyed 99.7 per cent of each second in that stadium, but if we can do better, that is all," Klopp told reporters. "I said give your ticket to someone else but people tell me it's not that easy. I didn't mean it (literally). I said we need Anfield, that is 100 per cent true and I cannot wait for the first whistle.

"So it's a massive game, great. We have to make sure we make it a proper home game and a proper Anfield experience, that is all I want."

Liverpool are second in the standings on 38 points. They have turned Anfield into a fortress, going undefeated at home in more than a year.