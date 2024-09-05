Dutch consider scrapping offside rule to quell amateur football violence

Netherlands football is considering doing away with the offside law in its amateur ranks to decrease the rising number of matches halted because of aggression over disputed decisions.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) said abolishing offsides at the lower levels of the game, where there are no KNVB linesmen but matches are rather flagged by club members, could lead to an end to the threats and violence that is on the increase in amateur football in the country.

KNVB director Jan Dirk van der Zee said they had to do something about the problem of fighting over refereeing decisions as the number of amateur matches that were stopped due to disorder has increased.