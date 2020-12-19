Eden Hazard set to return 'very soon' for Real Madrid

Eden Hazard set to return 'very soon' for Real Madrid

  Dec 19 2020
Eden Hazard will soon resume his injury-plagued Real Madrid career after recovering from a thigh problem, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.

Hazard has missed nearly 50 matches since joining Real from Chelsea in a deal worth up to 150 million euros ($184 million) in July 2019.

"We hope he will be back very soon," Zidane said in a press conference before the champions face Eibar on Sunday.

"He is fine and he is almost completely recovered. He just needs a little more time. But he is training with us and he is very close to being able to get into the team and play."

Hazard, who was voted the Premier League's player of the year by his fellow players in 2015, was injured on November 28.

Zidane said it had been a difficult experience for the 29-year-old Belgian forward.

"These are difficult things to live with and I don't like to see that (players injured). But before these injuries at Real, he never had anything and he played very regularly."

