Euro 2024: England players shouldering too much pressure, says Rice

"We are all so desperate to win, to be leaders, to go out there and give people memories for lifetimes, and sometimes I maybe feel like we put too much pressure on ourselves where we could just go out there and let it just take care of ourselves."

The Arsenal player is part of Southgate's leadership group along with captain Harry Kane, vice-captain Kyle Walker and Jude Bellingham, tasked with helping less experienced members .

England have a dozen players who have never played in a major tournament and one of Southgate's concerns was how they would handle the pressure.

Part of the frustration comes from the richly talented squad Southgate has, including several of the top forwards in Europe, including Bellingham, who had a remarkable season at Real Madrid and Premier League player of the year Phil Foden.

"I think there is probably more pressure now from the outside just because of the seasons some of our players have had," Rice said.