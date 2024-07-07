Euro 2024: Netherlands edge past Turkey 2-1 as they book spot in semis

Berlin: An own goal by Mert Muldur completed a dramatic comeback for the Netherlands on Saturday as they overcame a tenacious Turkey 2-1 to book a Euro 2024 semi-final meeting with England.

The defender bundled the ball into his own net in the 76th minute under pressure from Cody Gakpo as the Dutch bounced back from a poor first-half display to win a bruising clash and complete the final four line-up.

Stefan de Vrij had equalised only six minutes earlier after Turkey went into the break 1-0 up from Samet Akaydin’s 35th- minute header.

Turkey rode waves of passionate support at the Olympiastadion to get on course for an unlikely semi-final place but, after keeping the Dutch at bay they finally succumbed to the pressure in the last 20 minutes.