FA to fund police unit to combat online abuse of England players, says CEO

The Football Association (FA) will provide funding to the police to aid in the prosecution of individuals who abuse England's players on social media, the governing body's CEO Mark Bullingham said ahead of the European Championship.

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were targets of online abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a 3-2 shootout loss to Italy in the final of the previous edition of the tournament.

In 2022, a British teenager was sentenced to six weeks in prison for racially abusing Rashford after the final, while a man who livestreamed himself racially abusing the trio on Facebook was jailed for 10 weeks.