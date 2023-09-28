Fenway Sports sells up to $200 million stake in Liverpool FC

Fenway Sports Group has ended its search for new investment in Liverpool FC by selling a minority stake in the English football club to New York-based private equity firm Dynasty Equity.

The deal for the English Premier League team follows an extensive search by bankers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, which had been seeking investment for the team. Dynasty Equity will invest between $100 million and $200 million, according to a person close to the deal.

Co-founded last year and led by Jonathan M. Nelson and Don Cornwell, Dynasty Equity is an investment firm focused on acquiring minority interests in sports franchises and other related assets.

European football teams, such as Paris Saint-Germain and Wolverhampton Wanderers, have increasingly been taking or seeking minority investment from financial partners as have leagues, including La Liga and Serie A.