FIFA announces draw for 2023 U20 World Cup

FIFA announces draw for 2023 U20 World Cup

Twenty-four teams will compete in six groups across four cities, La Plata, Mendoza, San Juan and Santiago del Estero

IANS
IANS, Geneva,
  • Apr 22 2023, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 12:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Football's world governing body FIFA held the draw for the 2023 Under-20 World Cup with the hosts Argentina kicking off the tournament against Uzbekistan on May 20.

The ceremony was held at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland and FIFA confirmed the match schedule and the host cities as well, reports Xinhua.

Twenty-four teams will compete in six groups across four cities, La Plata, Mendoza, San Juan and Santiago del Estero.

The opening match between Argentina and Uzbekistan will be played at the Santiago del Estero Stadium, with three more matches to be played on the opening day.

La Plata Stadium will host the semifinals, play-off for third place and final.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Football
FIFA
Argentina

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

Sound check

Sound check

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea

Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea

How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup

How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup

It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win

It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win

Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report

Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

 