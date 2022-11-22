FIFA rejects Belgium's away shirts due to word 'Love'

Belgium's warm-up shirt was also rejected by FIFA because of its references to Tomorrowland

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 22 2022, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 08:04 ist
Belgian forward Eden Hazard is seen sporting the away jersey. Credit: Twitter/@BelRedDevils

FIFA has rejected the Belgium soccer team's away strip because of the word "Love" in the collar, a spokesperson for the Red Devils said on Monday.

The design of the shirt, which includes a rainbow-coloured trim, was inspired by the fireworks of Belgian's famous music festival Tomorrowland and stands for diversity, equality and inclusivity.

However, Belgium spokesperson Stefan Van Loock said FIFA was rejecting the shirt not because of the colours, which are typically linked to LGBTQ+, but because of the commercial link to Tomorrowland.

The festival's logo is incorporated in the "o" of "Love".

Belgium's warm-up shirt was also rejected by FIFA because of its references to Tomorrowland, he said.

FIFA is allowing Belgium to play with the away shirts if the word "Love" on the etiquette is taped over but Van Loock said the Red Devils will play the first three games in their main red shirt regardless.

The away shirts are a new design and were introduced in September. Since then, Belgium played in them in several UEFA Nations League games.

The rejection comes after FIFA threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured 'OneLove' armband which was introduced to support diversity and inclusion.

The Belgian Football Association said earlier on Monday that its captain Eden Hazard will not play wearing the armband. 

Sports News
Football
Belgium
2022 FIFA World Cup

