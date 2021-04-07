FIFA suspends Pak, Chad due to governance disputes

FIFA suspends Pakistan, Chad because of governance disputes

The Pakistan soccer federation, known as the PFF, was suspended for “third-party interference”

AP
AP, Zurich,
  • Apr 07 2021, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 15:04 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo.

FIFA suspended the national soccer federations of Pakistan and Chad on Wednesday amid disputes about how they should be run.

The Pakistan soccer federation, known as the PFF, was suspended for “third-party interference” for the second time in four years after a group of officials and protesters occupied the body's headquarters last month.

The protesters oppose a “normalisation committee” appointed by FIFA to run the sport in Pakistan after years of infighting by groups of officials. The takeover of the PFF headquarters has already disrupted the national women's championship.

“This suspension will only be lifted once FIFA has received confirmation from the normalisation committee of the PFF that the PFF's premises, accounts, administration and communication channels are again under its full control and it can continue to carry out its mandate without further hindrance,” FIFA said.

Pakistan was previously suspended from October 2017 to March 2018 after FIFA objected to a court decision to appoint an outside administrator to run the PFF after another dispute over a contested election. FIFA opposes governments or courts getting involved in soccer disputes.

The suspension for Chad comes after the African country's government tried to dissolve the national soccer federation and appoint new officials to run the sport. FIFA said it will lift the suspension if the government repeals those decisions and hands back power to the president of the soccer federation.

Chad was disqualified from African Cup of Nations qualifying last month when the Confederation of African Football ordered it to forfeit two games as a result of the dispute.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Africa
FOOTBALL
FIFA

What's Brewing

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

Russia's technological inventions through the years

Russia's technological inventions through the years

Will Samson-Sangakkara partnership work for RR?

Will Samson-Sangakkara partnership work for RR?

On brink of extinction but saved in the nick of time

On brink of extinction but saved in the nick of time

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

60 years since: Facts about Gagarin's space journey

60 years since: Facts about Gagarin's space journey

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

 