Football fraternity mourns demise of former India defender Ilyas Pasha

<p>Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-football-team">Indian football team </a>defender Ilyas Pasha breathed his last on Thursday (January 22) after prolonged battle with cancer. </p><p>The 61-year-old is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.</p><p>Pasha, who began his football journey with Vinayaka Football Club in Bengaluru carved a niche in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>football. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/all-india-football-federation">All India Football Federation (AIFF)</a> condoled the death of Pasha.</p>.<p>Pasha's consistent performances with Vinayaka FC, earned him a move to Indian Telephone Industries in the mid-1980s, a period that marked his emergence at the national level. </p><p>From 1987, he became a regular feature for Karnataka in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/santosh-trophy">Santosh Trophy</a>, representing the state at the tournaments held in Kolkata in 1987, Quilon in 1988, and Guwahati in 1989. </p><p>He also won two Santosh Trophy titles with Bengal in 1993 and 1995.</p><p>On the back of his domestic exploits, Pasha was signed by Mohammedan Sporting, where he continued to enhance his reputation, winning the Sait Nagjee Trophy and the Nizam Gold Cup in 1989. </p><p>He later joined East Bengal, a move that ushered in the most defining phase of his club career. Representing the iconic red and gold from the early 1990s through the end of the decade, Pasha became an integral part of one of the club’s most successful eras. He captained East Bengal during the 1993-94 season and was a trusted figure under the late coach Subhas Bhowmick.</p><p>A defender of rare composure and consistency, Pasha made his senior India debut in 1987 in the Nehru Cup against Bulgaria at Kozhikode. He went on to earn eight international caps, featuring in one more Nehru Cup (1991), the 1991 SAF Games and the 1992 Asian Cup qualifiers. </p><p>Primarily operating as a right wing-back, Pasha was renowned for his impeccable sense of timing, calm demeanour, and ability to read the game astutely. Rarely flustered under pressure, Pasha’s disciplined positioning and well-judged tackles ensured that opposing left wingers found little joy on his flank, while goalkeepers behind him operated with added confidence.</p><p>(with AIFF/BDFA Media inputs)</p>