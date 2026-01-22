Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Football fraternity mourns demise of former India defender Ilyas Pasha

Pasha began his football journey with Vinayaka Football Club in Bengaluru and had carved a niche in Karnataka football.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 09:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 09:15 IST
FootballSports NewsWest BengalKarnatakaAIFFObituaryAll India Football FederationEast BengalSantosh TrophyQualifiersobituary referenceobit

Follow us on :

Follow Us