Forest probing homophobic chant claims in Chelsea game

Forest investigating alleged homophobic chants during Chelsea game

Forest's LGBTQ supporters group said they were 'embarrassed and ashamed'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 02 2023, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 12:08 ist
Nottingham Forest and Chelsea in action in the Premier League game. Credit: Reuters Photo

Nottingham Forest said they are investigating allegations of homophobic chanting directed at Chelsea supporters during Sunday's 1-1 draw in the Premier League at City Ground.

"The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour," Forest said in a statement.

"The matter will be fully investigated."

Forest's LGBTQ supporters group said they were "embarrassed and ashamed".

"From all genuine NFFC fans, please accept our apologies," LGBTQ Trickies said.

"We're tired of trying to explain to the uneducated why the chant is wrong on all levels, we're not tired of fighting for equality and inclusion."

Chelsea Pride, the London club's LGBTQ supporters group, described the chanting as a "hate crime". 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chelsea FC
Chelsea
Nottingham
Premier League
Football News
Football
Sports News

What's Brewing

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Where to invest in 2023

Where to invest in 2023

 