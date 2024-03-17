Fourth place not the goal for Tottenham, Postecoglou says

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he is more interested in building a competitive team than in finishing in the top four of the Premier League, after his side were beaten 3-0 by Fulham on Saturday.

Tottenham would have moved above Aston Villa into fourth place in the standings with a win, but the defeat ensured Postecoglou's side remained in fifth with 53 points from 28 games.

Asked if Tottenham could still finish fourth and secure the final Champions League qualifying spot, the Australian told reporters: "I don't see fourth as the prize. I don't want to finish fourth if we haven't grown and developed as a team.