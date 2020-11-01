Lampard delighted with Chelsea's win against Burnley

Frank Lampard delighted with Chelsea's backline after win against Burnley

The victory lifted Chelsea to fourth in the table with 12 points from seven games

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 01 2020, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 09:19 ist
Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche (R) shakes hands with Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard (L) at the end of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England. Credit: AFP Photo

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said his team were finally finding the right balance between attack and defence after shutting out Burnley in Saturday's 3-0 English Premier League soccer victory.

Chelsea have now kept clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions. Lampard said experienced defender Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy -- both of whom joined the club in the close season -- had added steel to their defence.

"There was certainly balance there and we worked on that," Lampard told reporters on Saturday. "That's part of the process when we've brought in new players. When you're keeping clean sheets and scoring goals, you're going in the right direction.

"The clean sheets are a great sign of a spine in the team. Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy have massively helped that but so has the mentality of the group."

Goals from new arrivals Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, as well as a Kurt Zouma strike helped Chelsea cruise against struggling Burnley, but Lampard said he was not getting carried away after ending a run of two straight league draws.

"I'm not going to jump up and down after a win like this, but it was a really positive day," he added.

American forward Christian Pulisic suffered a hamstring issue during the warm-up at Turf Moor, ruling him out.

"He had a small sensation in his hamstring, so we had to pull him out. He couldn't play after feeling that... so we'll have to scan it. He's got fit and played three games so obviously he's frustrated," Lampard added.

The victory lifted Chelsea to fourth in the table with 12 points from seven games. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Frank Lampard
English Premier League
Chelsea
Thiago Silva
Burnley

What's Brewing

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

The unforgettable Sean Connery: 15 must-watch films

The unforgettable Sean Connery: 15 must-watch films

DH Toon | Vaccine politics trumps research in India

DH Toon | Vaccine politics trumps research in India

Biden is ahead, say the polls. But does that matter?

Biden is ahead, say the polls. But does that matter?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

 