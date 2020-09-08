French footballer Kylian Mbappe tests positive for Covid-19

French footballer Kylian Mbappe tests Covid-19 positive

AP
AP, Paris,
  • Sep 08 2020, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 16:29 ist
French footballer Kylian Mbappe. Credit: Reuters Photo

France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Tuesday's Nations League match against Croatia, the French federation said.

Mbappe was isolated once he found out about his positive test and left France's training camp to return home on Monday evening.

The French federation said the test was carried out by UEFA in the morning. Mbappe scored for France to beat Sweden 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday, his 14th international goal.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The federation said Mbappe passed a test before joining his teammates at the national training cap. He also tested negative on Wednesday ahead of the game against Sweden.

