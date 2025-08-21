<p>̣Bengaluru: Reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan earlier in the week had refused to release their players for the ongoing preparatory national camp ahead of the CAFA Nations Cup under newly-appointed India head coach Khalid Jamil in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>The Mariners stressed that it was “not mandatory” to release contracted players outside of the FIFA window and called out the All India Football Federation (AIFF) over their negligence. </p><p>However, in their absence, Jamil was left with just 25 players. To complement the shake-up, Jamil was quick to react as the camp saw a few fresh faces in Alex Saji, Sunil Benchamin, Muhammed Uvais and Manvir Singh among their starry roster.</p>.<p>While there was a concern about the full set of players not joining his prep camp, Jamil did not fret about it. </p>.<p>“My doors are always open to every player,” Jamil said in an All India Football Federation (AIFF) release.</p>.<p>“The CAFA Nations Cup will be an excellent opportunity for us to test our players against quality teams. Some players may not be in the squad right now because I want to try a few other less-tested ones, but rest assured, we will bring our best available squad for the Asian Cup qualifiers,” he added. </p>.<p>Benchamin, the 32-year-old Kerala defender who is on a amateur contract with the Army Red, has earned his first national call-up while the impressive full-back Muhammed Uvais has managed to earn Jamil’s trust after a good show during the Durand Cup. Goalkeeper Albino Gomes, after his long nine-year wait, also returned to the national camp for the first time. The 24-year-old Manvir also received his eagerly-awaited call-up.</p>.<p>The national camp is expected to go on for a few more days, before India take flight to play the CAFA Nations in Tajikistan.</p>