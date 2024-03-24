Gareth Southgate pleased with England experiment despite Brazil loss

London: A 1-0 loss to Brazil on Saturday did not dampen England coach Gareth Southgate's spirits as he assessed a few newcomers to his team with an eye on who will make his Euro 2024 squad.

An injury-hit Brazil side won the game thanks to their 17-year-old striker Endrick, who scored in the 80th-minute after coming on as a substitute.

It was an even game, the England manager suggested in a press conference, as he made changes to his side with the upcoming European Championship in Germany in mind.

"I'm not down on the performance of the team," the 53-year-old said. "The difference in the end was one moment, really... a couple of mistakes decided the game."