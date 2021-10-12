Germany become first team to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Germany become first team to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Hansi Flick's men avenged a shock 2-1 home loss to the Macedonians earlier this year

AFP
AFP, Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia,
  • Oct 12 2021, 05:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 05:56 ist
Germany's players celebrate their victory against North Macedonia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group J football match between North Macedonia and Germany at the Toshe Proeski National Arena in Skopje. Credit: AFP Photo

Four-time champions Germany became the first country to join hosts Qatar in booking a spot at the 2022 World Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of North Macedonia in Skopje on Monday.

Hansi Flick's men avenged a shock 2-1 home loss to the Macedonians earlier this year to claim their seventh win in eight qualifiers and take an unassailable eight-point lead at the top of Group J, with two matches remaining.

Romania's 1-0 victory against Armenia in Bucharest confirmed the Germans' finals spot for the 18th straight World Cup.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Germany
FIFA
FOOTBALL
Sports News

What's Brewing

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

 