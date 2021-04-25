Glazers Out? Man United may have £4 billion price tag

Glazers Out? Manchester United get £4-billion price tag: Report

The Glazers reportedly called the selling price ‘justified’

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2021, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 14:21 ist
Manchester United's US co-chairmen Joel Glazer (R) and Avram Glazer (L). Credit: AFP Photo

The Super League drama immersed the football world into an ocean of backlash, but English clubs were caught up in special trouble as angry fans and football stars expressed their disgust with the now sinking project.

With all six English clubs pulling out of the league, talks have emerged about how ‘business-minded’ owners of clubs are far removed from the reality of the sport, its fans, and the beauty of tough competition with high stakes.

Read more: Real Madrid president says Super League clubs 'can't leave' plan

Manchester United’s American owners, the Glazer family, have set a price of 4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) to sell the gloried club, a report in the Irish Mirror said.

Fans of the club had previously gathered at the training grounds to protest against the Glazers and the Super League inclusion with 'Glazers Out' and '51% MUFC’ banners, according to BBC.

The Glazers reportedly called the selling price ‘justified’, saying that the Red Devils will be able to get major sponsors despite the Super League plan crashing.

Whether the ‘price’ referred to the owner’s majority holding or the entire company’s value was not clear.

DH could not independently verify the report.

With the Glazer’s 16-year control over the club headed for an impending doom, many have expressed interested to take the charge.

Among those interested are Hedge fund giant Paul Marshall and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economist Jim O’Neill – both long-time fans of the club, BBC reported.
 

