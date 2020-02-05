Haokip strikes as BFC down Paro

Thongkhosiem Haokip’s second-half strike gave Bengaluru FC a 1-0 win over Paro FC at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Wednesday.

In a game that saw Bengaluru make several changes to their Indian Super League side, new signing Nili Perdomo made his first start alongside BFC B graduate Naorem Roshan Singh.

A cagey affair came to life after a quarter of an hour when winger Kean Lewis found himself in space in the box only to see his effort blocked away and a shot on the rebound go wide of the mark. Moments later, Juanan Gonzalez whipped a free-kick on target after Roshan was brought down outside the area but Paro goalkeeper Tobgay tipped over the bar.

Soon after, Semboi had his first chance. He played a give-and-go with Roshan and found himself in space to take a shot, but the striker’s effort failed to trouble the Paro custodian.

Both sides went into the break with the scores unchanged.

BFC resumed with renewed vigour and eight minutes in the period they broke the deadlock.

Attacking on the counter, Perdomo found Roshan outside the box, and the debutant took a touch before laying an inch-perfect pass for Semboi to latch onto. With a tight angle and an onrushing ‘keeper to beat, the striker slipped his effort beyond Tobgay to give the Blues the lead.

Cuadrat made the first of his changes, bringing on Sunil Chhetri to replace Roshan just past the hour mark after the winger went down with cramps. Semboi had a chance to double his tally but his shot from Perdomo’s pass was saved by Tobgay.

Midfielders Suresh Wangjam and Kean were then withdrawn to be replaced by Sairuat Kima and another BFC B graduate, Biswa Darjee in the final stages. Paro’s attack, spearheaded by former Bengaluru winger Chencho Gyeltshen, was kept at bay for most parts of the game and the Blues saw out the slender advantage.