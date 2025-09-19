<p>Bengaluru: Following Supreme Court's approval of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) draft constitution with certain modifications on Friday, an elated Kalyan Chaubey said the governing body is committed to hold its flagship event the Indian Super League. </p>.<p>"We are trying to be dedicated, determined and focused. The league needs to be completed before May 31. So we have to make sure that the start of the league is according to that, Chaubey said during a press conference by the AIFF.</p>.Indian Super League likely set for December start.<p>“To play in Asian tournaments, ISL teams will need to feature in at least 24 matches and to make that possible, you have to come up with a new structure and get a commercial partner. For that, you will need to follow the process in a transparent way.</p>.<p>“With god's blessings, we hope to start and end the league at the right time."</p>.<p>The senior men's team, under Khalid Jamil, has made steady progress as they returned home with a bronze medal from Tajikistan. </p>.<p>The understrength side at the CAFA Nations Cup, lost just one game (to the 20th-ranked Iran) and though the sample size is just one tournament, it is a sign that something is working. </p>.<p>"The CAFA Nations Cup was a great platform where our boys showed character and now our full focus is on the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore," said Jamil. </p>.<p>Sandesh Jhingan had undergone surgery for a cheekbone fracture which he sustained while playing in Tajikistan and had rendered him doubtful for India's two Asian Cup qualifying games against Singapore. However, all of it was put to bed by Jamil. </p>.<p>"Yes, he (Jhingan) will be available for those games."</p>.<p>Jamil was also not too worried about the opponents (Singapore) and the availability of players for the preparatory camp. The 48-year-old placed all his faith on the camp starting Saturday, expecting it to keep his team match ready. </p>.<p>“Depending on the player and their availability, we will see how to prepare them. We are starting (the camp) tomorrow (Saturday). But we have to see because less players are attending tomorrow. However, we should be ready for all situations.” </p>.<p>The head coach also justified recalling Sunil Chhetri and said it was a reflection of his performances and also said his eyes are on the players coming through the U-23 system.</p>.<p>“Talking about Sunil, he has done well last year. So, I think this is the correct time to give him a chance again. And talking about footballers from under-23, yes, if they are good, definitely we will pick them.”</p>.<p>The senior women's Indian team, under Crispin Chettri was the first team to qualify for the AFC Women's Asian Cup on a merit basis. </p>.<p>Having been drawn in a tough Group C that includes Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei, Chettri outlined their preparatory structure for the near future. </p>.<p>“From October onwards, we will host a camp for 15 days every month and before we go for the Asian Cup, we we will have a longer camp.</p>.<p>“We might go to Europe in November and in January, depending on the weather conditions in Australia, we’ll travel early or maybe to some place where we can have similar kind of conditions for friendly matches.” </p>