Ineos to bid 5 billion pounds for Manchester United

Ineos is the only bidder to have valued the club higher than 5 billion pounds ($6.29 billion)

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 29 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 22:43 ist
Old Trafford, Manchester United's stadium. Credit: Reuters Photo

Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos may outbid a Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani in the battle to buy Manchester United, The Times reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Ineos is the only bidder to have valued the club higher than 5 billion pounds ($6.29 billion), the report added.

($1 = 0.7954 pounds)

Manchester United
Football
Sports News

