ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant maul Bengaluru FC 4-0

With four different scorers in Hector Yuste, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, and Armando Sadiku, the Mariners broke no sweat in capping off one of their most convincing victories of the campaign so far.

It began with Hector hammering home a rebound in the 17th minute. Having earned a corner, Dimitrios Petratos spotted Hector in a slightly vacant spot near the right post and the latter attempted a shot that deflected back to him after hitting the crossbar. The midfielder held his nerves, making space and netting it in to get a foot ahead in the game.

Defender Anwar Ali nearly undid that 22 minutes later, bringing down Bengaluru FC forward Sunil Chhetri inside the box.