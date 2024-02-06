Troubled BFC run into Chennaiyin

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.
Coming off a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Punjab FC, the Blues return to their home patch for a fixture against their Southern rivals.
While Gerard Zaragoza's reign got underway with a win against Jamshedpur FC, the Blues are yet to taste victory since.
BFC have slipped to eleventh in the league table with 11 points, one position above basement dwellers Hyderabad FC, while Chennaiyin are ninth with 12 points, and have a game in hand.
The race for the playoff spots will get heated as the league heads into the latter stages, and there will be no margin for error with two points separating Jamshedpur FC in sixth and BFC.
"There are six teams fighting for the sixth position (on the table), and Chennaiyin are also in this battle. We are hungry and we want to fight till the last moment to arrive there," coach Gerard Zaragoza said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
Converting shots to goals has proven to be a problem for Bengaluru FC's attackers this season, and the addition of Danish forward Oliver Drost could help Zaragoza's men improve this ratio.
"It has been really nice since coming here. Had a couple of training sessions with the boys. I love to be creative, and direct while finishing chances. The way that the coach wants me to play suits me a lot, and I can't wait to get started," Drost said.
Defensive reinforcements Chinglensana Singh and Nikhil Poojary will look to seal the porous back-line, while Drost looks set to make his debut.
In the reverse fixture, Chennaiyin beat Bengaluru FC 2-0. Zaragoza outlined the need for the players to win their individual battles.
"We know its a derby (against Chennaiyin) and the battles in such games are different, and we need to fight hard to win the game," Zaragoza added.
Australian Open men's doubles winner and current World number one Rohan Bopanna will be in attendance at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium for the fixture.