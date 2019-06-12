Italy edge Bosnia as Germany, France stroll

Italy needed a late winner from Marco Verratti to defeat a determined Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 in Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday, while Germany and France piled up the goals in lopsided victories.

Edin Dzeko fired Bosnia in front in Turin, but Lorenzo Insigne equalised shortly after half-time and Verratti curled home on 86 minutes to earn a fourth win in as many attempts for Roberto Mancini's side in Group J.

World champions France rebounded from last weekend's defeat in Turkey with a trouble-free 4-0 win away to minnows Andorra.

France coach Didier Deschamps retained just four of those who began Saturday's 2-0 loss in Konya, handing first international starts to Kurt Zouma, Clement Lenglet and Leo Dubois.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with a chipped finish on 11 minutes, with Wissam Ben Yedder and Florian Thauvin adding to their lead in the first half.

Zouma bundled home a fourth on the hour as France reclaimed top spot in Group H after Iceland beat Turkey 2-1 in Reykjavik to further sour the mood in the visiting camp. Turkish officials had denounced the "disrespect" shown to the team when they arrived in

Iceland, unhappy at being kept waiting for several hours at passport control at the airport and subjected to extensive security checks.

Two headers in the first half by centre-back Ragnar Sigurdsson saw Iceland draw level on nine points with France as well as Turkey, for whom Dorukhan Tokoz scored a consolation.

Germany made light work of Estonia as Serge Gnabry and Marco Reus fired them to a thundering 8-0 victory in Mainz.

Gnabry and Reus scored two goals each, with Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane also on target, as Germany ran riot to seal a third win from three games in Group C.

Underdogs Estonia were helpless against a bright young Germany side who now appear to have left last year's World Cup woes far behind them.

Joachim Loew's team are still playing catch-up to Northern Ireland after Paddy McNair struck four minutes from the end in a 1-0 victory in Belarus.

Belgium extended their perfect start to Group I with a 3-0 defeat of Scotland in Brussels.

Romelu Lukaku headed in an Eden Hazard cross on the stroke of half-time and bagged a second early in the second half, with Kevin De Bruyne thumping home another at the death.

Russia followed up their 9-0 trouncing of San Marino with a much nervier win over Cyprus that came courtesy of a single goal by Aleksei Ionov. Ryan Giggs's Wales suffered back-to-back losses as Mate Patkai struck 10 minutes from time to earn Hungary a 1-0 victory in Budapest.

The Hungarians, the only side to have played four games in Group E, are top on nine points, three clear of Slovakia, who were 5-1 winners in Azerbaijan where Marek Hamsik scored twice.

Results: Group C: Germany: 8 (Reus 10, 37, Gnabry 17, 62, Goretzka 20, Gundogan 26-pen, Werner 79, Sane 88) bt Estonia: 0; Belarus: 0 lt to Northern Ireland 1 (McNair 86).

Group E: Azerbaijan: 1 (Sheydaev 29) lt to Slovakia: 5 (Lobotka 8, Kucka 27, Hamsik 30, 57, Hancko 85)l At Budapest; Hungary: 1 (Patkai 80) bt Wales: 0.

Group H: Iceland: 2 (Sigurdsson 21, 32) bt Turkey: 1 (Tokoz 40); Andorra: 0 lt to France: 4 (Mbappe 11, Ben Yedder 30, Thauvin 45+1, Zouma 60); Albania: 2 (Cikalleshi 66, Ramadani 90+3) bt Moldova 0.

Group I: Kazakhstan: 4 (Kuat 45+1, Fedin 62, Suyumbaev 65, Islamkhan 79) bt San Marino: 0; Russia: 1 (Ionov 38) bt Cyprus: 0; Belgium: 3 (Lukaku 45+1, 57, De Bruyne 90+2) bt Scotland: 0.

Group J: Liechtenstein: 0 lt to Finland: 2 (Pukki 37, Kallman 57); Italy: 2 (Insigne 49, Verratti 86) bt Bosnia-Herzegovina: 1 (Dzeko 32); Greece: 2 (Zeca 54, Fortounis 87) lt to Armenia: 3 (Karapetyan 8, Ghazaryan 33, Barseghyan 74).