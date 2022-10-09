Italy to face England in Euro 2024 qualifying

Italy to face England in Euro 2024 qualifying

Croatia, the losing World Cup finalists in 2018, are in Group D with World Cup qualifiers Wales as well as Turkey

AFP
AFP, Frankfurt,
  • Oct 09 2022, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 17:07 ist
A video screen shows the qualifying groups for the UEFA EURO 2024 football championships, during the qualifying draw event in Frankfurt. Credit: AFP Photo

Reigning champions Italy were drawn on Sunday to face England, the team they beat in the final at Wembley last year, and Ukraine in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.

Euro 2024, hosted by Germany, will be Italy's chance to regain some pride after they failed to qualify for the World Cup finals which kick off in Qatar in six weeks' time.

France, who will defend their world title in Qatar, were drawn to face the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in Group B while Spain's opponents in Group A will include Scotland and Erling Haaland's Norway.

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo go into a Group J including Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland.

Croatia, the losing World Cup finalists in 2018, are in Group D with World Cup qualifiers Wales as well as Turkey.

Denmark, another team going to Qatar, have Finland, Slovenia and Northern Ireland among the teams in their Group H.

Russia is excluded from the competition because of its invasion of Ukraine.

As hosts, three-time European champions Germany qualify automatically.

The Euro 2024 finals will be played in 10 German cities from June 14 to July 14.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Euro 2024
Football
sports
Sports News

What's Brewing

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Anatomy meets art

Anatomy meets art

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

Are the kids alright?

Are the kids alright?

 