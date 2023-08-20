Jude Bellingham scores twice as Real Madrid fight back to win at Almeria

Real Madrid new recruit Jude Bellingham scored twice and guided the Spanish giants to a 3-1 comeback win at Almeria on Saturday, with Vinicius Jr guaranteeing the points with a stunning strike late in the second half.

Almeria took Real by surprise in the third minute, scoring after a lightening quick counter-attack as Sergio Arribas headed in from a Lucas Robertone cross from the left.

But Real shook it off quickly and piled on the pressure, leveling in the 18th minute with a tidy Bellingham finish from close range after a nice combination with Federico Valverde.