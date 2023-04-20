Juventus' 15-point penalty suspended

Juventus' 15-point penalty suspended

The decision bumped the Turin giants up to third in Serie A

AFP
AFP, Milan,
  • Apr 20 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 22:51 ist
Juventus team. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Juventus' 15-point penalty for illicit transfer activity was suspended on Thursday after Italy's highest sporting court ruled that the case should be re-examined.

The decision bumped the Turin giants up to third in Serie A, but they will have to wait for a new ruling from the Italian Football Federation's appeals court, which inflicted the original punishment.

Juventus
Juventus FC
Football
Sports News

