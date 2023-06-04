Karim Benzema to sign for Al Ittihad on a two-year deal

Karim Benzema to sign for Al Ittihad on a two-year deal: Report

Al Ekhbariya said Al Ittihad's chairman and vice chairman were in Madrid to hammer out a "record deal" with Benzema

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 04 2023, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 18:01 ist
Karim Benzema. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad have reached an agreement with French striker Karim Benzema to sign him on a two-year deal, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television station reported on Sunday.

Benzema is set to join Al Ittihad as a free agent after Real Madrid said earlier in the day that the 35-year-old would leave the LaLiga club after 14 trophy-laden years.

Al Ekhbariya said Al Ittihad's chairman and vice chairman were in Madrid to hammer out a "record deal" with Benzema.

Sports News
Football
Real Madrid
Saudi Arabia
Karim Benzema

