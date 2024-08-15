Lamine Yamal's father in 'serious but stable' condition after being stabbed in Spain's Mataro

TVE said on Thursday that Yamal's father had been stabbed three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the chest.

Nasraoui was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Badalona, Barcelona, late on Wednesday and was expected to remain there for the upcoming hours, the report said.

TVE added that a fourth person had been arrested by the regional police on Thursday, with his involvement in the stabbing still unclear.

The broadcaster said the police were investigating a previous fight as the reason behind the incident. Several videos could be seen on social media on Wednesday, showing Nasraoui having an argument with some individuals in the Rocafonda neighbourhood and the police intervening. However, Reuters was not able to independently verify them