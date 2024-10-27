Home
Late Bowen penalty gives West Ham dramatic win over Manchester United

Although Man United's loss was only their second in 10 matches across all competitions, it will put manager Erik ten Hag under pressure again.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 17:10 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 17:10 IST
FootballSports NewsManchester UnitedPremier LeagueWest Ham

