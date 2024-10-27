Late Bowen penalty gives West Ham dramatic win over Manchester United

<p>London: Jarrod Bowen converted a controversial last-gasp penalty to lift West Ham United to a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United in a fluctuating clash between two struggling sides on Sunday.</p><p>Crysencio Summerville scored his first goal in a West Ham shirt as they climbed past their visitors to 13th in the table on 11 points after nine games, level with 14th-placed Manchester United.</p><p>Although Man United's loss was only their second in 10 matches across all competitions, it will put manager Erik ten Hag under pressure again.</p><p>"Three times this season we feel injustice," Ten Hag told the BBC. "We have to score, we created so many chances. We should've been two or three up.</p><p>"Second half we were forcing it but we allowed them into the game. When you are losing 1-0 you need big personality and character of the team and showed resilience to get back into it. Unfair and unjust the way we conceded the penalty."</p><p>Bowen netted in the 92nd minute, stepping up to the penalty spot after a lengthy VAR review showed Matthijs de Ligt had clipped the leg of Danny Ings, a decision that left Ten Hag shaking his head.</p>.Crystal Palace claim first league win of season with 1-0 victory over Spurs.<p>"I spoke with (the officials)," Ten Hag said. "But the decision is made. There's no way back and that's football."</p><p>Bowen launched a low penalty just inside the post, beyond the hands of Andre Onana who dived the right way.</p><p>West Ham were fortunate not to concede in a first half dominated by their northern rivals and were much brighter in the second after manager Julen Lopetegui brought on Summerville and Tomas Soucek.</p><p>Summerville got them on the scoreboard in the 74th minute when he slid in at full stretch to poke home Danny Ings' scuffed shot.</p><p>Seven minutes later, Casemiro silenced the home fans when Diogo Dalot headed across goal from a cross, Joshua Zirkzee helped it on, and the Brazilian midfielder nodded home at the back post.</p><p>The travelling supporters' celebrations were short-lived, however, and after 12 minutes of added time they were left to rue another loss.</p><p>Ten Hag's team will regret their opportunities squandered, particularly in the first half starting with a long shot inside two minutes that Alejandro Garnacho rattled off the crossbar.</p><p>Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski made a terrific save in first-half stoppage time, stretching to get his fingertips on Casemiro's header from Christian Eriksen's free kick.</p><p>West Ham had a narrow miss early in the second half when Michail Antonio sprinted towards goal with Onana rushing out to stop him, the keeper suffering a blow to the head in the process. Onana was down receiving medical attention for several minutes before play resumed. </p>