ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Barcelona beat Alaves 3-0

The victory moved Barcelona to 24 points, three points clear of rivals Real Madrid, while Alaves are 12th with 10 points.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 17:30 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 17:30 IST
FootballSports NewsFC BarcelonaLa LigaRobert LewandowskiAlaves

