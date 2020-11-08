Lewandowski strikes as Bayern Munich down Dortmund to go top

Robert Lewandowski scored his 11th league goal this season as Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday with a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund.

After Marco Reus put the hosts ahead, Bayern defender David Alaba blasted home a free-kick to make it 1-1 at half-time behind closed doors in Dortmund.

Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead with a superb header just after the break before Leroy Sane grabbed the visitors' third while Erling Braut Haaland gave Dortmund hope with a late goal.