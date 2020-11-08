Lewandowski strikes as Bayern down Dortmund to go top

Lewandowski strikes as Bayern Munich down Dortmund to go top

AFP
AFP, Dortmund, Germany,
  • Nov 08 2020, 02:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 02:55 ist
Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (R). Credit: AFP

Robert Lewandowski scored his 11th league goal this season as Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday with a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund.

After Marco Reus put the hosts ahead, Bayern defender David Alaba blasted home a free-kick to make it 1-1 at half-time behind closed doors in Dortmund.

Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead with a superb header just after the break before Leroy Sane grabbed the visitors' third while Erling Braut Haaland gave Dortmund hope with a late goal.

