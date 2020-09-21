Leyton Orient players test positive for Covid-19

Leyton Orient players test positive for Covid-19, Spurs clash in doubt

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 21 2020, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 19:32 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 A number of Leyton Orient first-team players have tested positive for Covid-19, the League Two club said on Monday, throwing Tuesday's League Cup home match against Tottenham Hotspur in doubt.

"We have informed the EFL (English Football League) and Tottenham Hotspur and will make a further announcement regarding Tuesday's match shortly," Orient said in a statement 

The Breyer Group Stadium, which is due to host Tottenham in the third round of the League Cup, and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice, Orient added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Tottenham Hotspur

What's Brewing

Reinvented Emmys, but stale parts still intact

Reinvented Emmys, but stale parts still intact

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away

Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India

 