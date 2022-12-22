Lionel Messi extends contract with PSG

Messi, who has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Dec 22 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 00:36 ist
Lionel Messi. Credit: Reuters photo

World Cup winner Lionel Messi has reached a deal with Paris Saint Germain to stay with the club for at least the 2023-24 season, French daily Le Parisien reported on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old forward, seven-times winner of the Ballon D'Or, helped Argentina lift the World Cup trophy by beating France on penalties in the final on Sunday.

"In early December, in the midst of the World Cup, an agreement was reached (for Messi) to stay on for at least one more season," the paper said, citing no sources.

PSG were not immediately available for comment.

Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said this month that Messi was happy at the Ligue 1 champions, adding that discussions about a contract extension would be held after the World Cup.

Lionel Messi
Paris Saint German
Football
Sports News

