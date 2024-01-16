Lionel Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America

Lionel Scaloni will stay on as Argentina's coach at least until the end of this summer's Copa America, where the country will defend their title, local media reported on Monday.

The news comes after the Argentina FA (AFA) President Claudio Tapia met with Scaloni to discuss the national team's upcoming friendlies in China ahead of the June 20-July 14 continental tournament in the United States.

Reuters has contacted the AFA for comment.