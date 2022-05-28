Liverpool to play for Ukraine people in Champions League final, Klopp says

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp dedicated Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris to the people of Ukraine, expressing support for the country against Russia's invasion.
The game, a rematch of the 2018 final, had been scheduled for St Petersburg's Gazprom Arena but was shifted to the Stade de France after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour.
"I am happy that the game is here for thousands of reasons," Klopp told reporters. The war is still going on and we have to think about that."
Read: 'Story of my life': Klopp woe as Liverpool pipped in title race
The German said moving the final to Paris was "exactly the right message that Russia should get".
Moscow calls the war a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and the West call it an unprovoked war of aggression.
"We play this final for all the people in Ukraine. I am sure some people in Ukraine can still watch it and we do it for you, 100%," Klopp said.
Liverpool hopes to win a third trophy this season after success in the League Cup and FA Cup, while Real seeks to add to their LaLiga triumph and clinch a record-extending 14th Champions League crown.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis
Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo
The irresistible world of doodling
4 ways to reuse a pair of denims
Men become Yakshas
Whackyverse | Telangana bajana
DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others
America’s gun culture must end
Pay attention to the coming food crisis
Banner outside UP thana bars BJP workers from entering