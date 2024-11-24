Home
sports football

Manchester City's long unbeaten run at home ends with shock 4-0 loss to Spurs

City remain second in the table on 23 points but are five points adrift of leaders Liverpool, with the Reds having a game in hand, while Spurs climbed to sixth on 19 points after 12 games.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 06:22 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 06:22 IST
FootballSports NewsManchester CityPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur

