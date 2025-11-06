<p>Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and put India to bat in the fourth T20 at Carrara (Gold Coast) on Thursday (November 6).</p><p>The five-match series is currently level at 1-1. </p><p>Australia had released star batter Travis Head to get some red-ball practice in the Sheffield Shield before the Ashes while premier fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is also not part of the team.</p><p>Meanwhile, India had released chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the squad to help him prepare for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. </p><p>Hosts Australia have made four changes, bringing in Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Phillipe and Ben Dwarshius.</p><p>India, on the other hand, are unchanged.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong></p><p><strong>India:</strong> Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.</p><p><strong>Australia:</strong> Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.(with inputs from agencies)</p>