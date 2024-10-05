Home
Manchester United look to regain footing vs surging Aston Villa

The Red Devils (2-3-1, 7 points) have now gone four matches in all competitions -- and two in the league -- without a victory to drop to 13th place entering Matchday 7 of the Premier League campaign.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 08:55 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 08:55 IST
