Mateta's brace deals new blow to Newcastle's Europe hopes

The French striker sealed the points late on with his 11th league goal of the season after good work from Will Hughes and substitute Jeffrey Schlupp.

Palace are 14th with 39 points from 34 games, 14 points above 18th-placed Luton Town who also have four games left.

"I think we are safe now and it's always a good feeling to win three games in a row," Mateta, who has scored eight of his goals since Oliver Glasner took over in February, told Sky Sports television.

"There's a lot of small things that have been changed, but the quality has always been there. We are showing it now," said Hughes.

"The Premier League is so tough. Every single game, you get no easy games. You have to work hard and do the basics to get the rewards, and that's what we've been doing the last few games."

Newcastle had only one shot on target and a 76th minute penalty appeal dismissed by the referee and VAR after Sean Longstaff went down following a tackle by Hughes.

The Magpies are now seventh and three points behind Manchester United, who beat bottom side Sheffield United 4-2 and are on 53.