Mohun Bagan to receive I-League trophy on October 17

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 01 2020, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 15:33 ist
Mohun Bagan Athletic Club board. Credit: iStock photo

City giants Mohun Bagan will finally lay their hands on the I-League trophy at the club tent on October 17, about seven months after being adjudged winners.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary Kushal Das will hand over the trophy in a ceremony which will be organised "maintaining all necessary Covid-19 protocols", the club said in a statement.

Mohun Bagan's Senegalese striker Baba Diawara had scored the I-League title-winning goal to beat former champions Aizawl FC 1-0 and clinch the crown with four rounds to spare on March 10.

Mohun Bagan's celebrations had to wait because of the pandemic as the Kibu Vicuna-coached I-League winners are expected to have a virtual presence in the upcoming ceremony at the club tent.

The club's executive committee on Thursday also decided to open the tent from October 16.

AIFF
Mohun Bagan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
I-League

