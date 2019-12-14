Mumbai visit Bengaluru's fortress

It has been a stop-start season for Bengaluru FC. The defending champions have struggled to spark the swashbuckling form of the season past but one thing has remained the same: they remain a force at home.

In fact, Carles Cuadrat has never lost at home in the league since he took over the top job last season. The run extends to 13 games unbeaten and two of their three wins this season have come at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

This is what Mumbai City FC are up against when they face BFC at the 'Fortress' on Sunday.

While their attack maybe misfiring, the home side will once again bank on their water-tight defence - the best in the league - to see them through. As the lone unbeaten team in the league, this year there is also the proverbial carrot of AFC Champions League slot for the league winners.

"It makes a difference. The target is now to be in the Champions League," admitted Cuadrat on the eve of the match.

With 16 draws in 38 games in the league so far, no team is truly out of the competition for the top spot. Well, almost no team.

"We know it's going to be a tough game (against Mumbai). Because of all the draws, teams are still very close on points. Teams come to Kanteerava to make an impact but it's been a long time since we've been doing well," said the Spanish coach.

However, he was quick to admit scoring goals has been an issue. While Sunil Chhetri has sparked to life, the hole in the shape of Miku looms large with the team having scored just seven goals.

Manuel Onwu, the man tasked to take the mantle from the Venezuelan is injured and when he did play, struggled to look the part.

"If you see we are one of the teams with the best defensive aspects. If you analyse, it is a question of budget. The top-scorers of the ISL are the ones with the top salaries. We have to accept in our club that it was a cut-back budget. Those who have come in have been doing their best. I am happy with the work we have done until now," he said.

"We have one (more) place allowed for foreigners. We will see if there is any special moment in the season and we can take advantage of that."

Meanwhile, Jorge Costa - coach of Mumbai - has his own demons to slay. A leaky defence means they sit eighth in the table. They are without a win since their opening game of the season. However, in Amine Chermiti, they have a striker capable of making a difference. At the back, Amrinder Singh's quality remains hidden among the rubble of defensive statistics while Paulo Machado can change games.

"We're looking to win the three points. With all respect for Bengaluru, we want to fight, play with quality and do our best to win the three points," said the Portuguese coach.

A leader of men during his playing days in FC Porto under Jose Mourinho, the Champions League winner believes he has the characters in his team to make a difference.

"Being a leader is something you don't teach. You are born like this or not. In my team, fortunately, I have some players that are leaders," he stated.

Against BFC at home, they'll definitely need them!