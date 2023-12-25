Newcastle's Howe 'desperate' for Boxing Day redemption after Luton loss

The Christmas-week Premier League fixtures may not be popular with some managers, but Newcastle United's Eddie Howe cannot wait to play on Boxing Day.

A 1-0 loss at 18th-placed Luton Town on Saturday left Howe yearning for Tuesday's home game against Nottingham Forest.

"We are desperate for another fixture very quickly to try and put this game to the back of our minds," he told reporters.

Seventh-placed Newcastle have won their last seven league games at home, beating defending champions Manchester City, leaders Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

But that was not the only reason behind Howe looking forward to the St James' Park fixture.

"The festive games have always been very enjoyable. I loved them as a player. I loved playing at Christmas," he said.