Neymar 'really happy and settled' in Paris, no plans of leaving the club

Neymar played a leading part in the unprecedented anti-racism protest which saw Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players leave the field in their Champions League match this week, and the Brazilian has also been living up to his status as the world's most expensive player in recent weeks.

The former Barcelona superstar's hat-trick in PSG's 5-1 win over the Turks when the game restarted a day later included two goals that were simply out of this world.

Neymar had previously scored the winner against RB Leipzig and a brace in the 3-1 victory at Manchester United and his goals allowed the French champions to finish top of an awkward Champions League group.

He explained the decision to walk off in protest at the alleged use of a racist term by one of the Romanian match officials was something that "needed to be done to see if the world can change a little". The images of him kneeling, with a clenched fist raised, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were powerful.

PSG supporters would also have been encouraged to hear the 28-year-old stress he is happy in Paris, a week after creating headlines by admitting he wanted to be on the same team as Lionel Messi next season.

"I am very happy here in Paris, at the club, with my teammates, so the idea of leaving is not going through my head, but people need things to talk about," he told broadcaster RMC Sport.

"I am really happy and settled so let's see what happens in the future."

Like Kylian Mbappe -- who recently scored his 100th PSG goal -- Neymar's contract runs until 2022 but PSG are hopeful the duo will sign new terms.

"We have started talking. It is all confidential but we are confident, both of them want to stay," said PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

Mbappe and Neymar, who has scored or set up 65 goals in 65 Champions League matches, will lead PSG into a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash at home to in-form Lyon on Sunday.

The defending champions are top but the five teams below them are all within five points, with Lyon two points behind the leaders.